Man missing from Chesapeake has been found deceased

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are reporting that a man they had asked for help locating has been found deceased in Norfolk.
According to a spokesperson, 43-year-old Vaughn Parker, Jr. hadn't been seen in more than 24 hours.
His wife told police he left home around 2 a.m. Saturday in their Nissan Rogue. The vehicle was identified on a license plate reader in Norfolk in the area of Waters St. just before 3 a.m.. The car was later found at Harbor Park in Norfolk.
Police say they found a pair of shoes by the car, and his cell phone goes straight to voice mail.
Chesapeake Police say that any information about the circumstances surrounding Mr. Parker's death will be provided by officials in Norfolk.