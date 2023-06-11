Man missing from Chesapeake has been found deceased

43-year-old Vaughn Parker, Jr. hadn't been seen in more than 24 hours.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are reporting that a man they had asked for help locating has been found deceased in Norfolk.

According to a spokesperson, 43-year-old Vaughn Parker, Jr. hadn't been seen in more than 24 hours.

His wife told police he left home around 2 a.m. Saturday in their Nissan Rogue. The vehicle was identified on a license plate reader in Norfolk in the area of Waters St. just before 3 a.m.. The car was later found at Harbor Park in Norfolk.

Police say they found a pair of shoes by the car, and his cell phone goes straight to voice mail.