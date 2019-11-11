CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for residents' help after a few vehicles were shot Saturday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers went to the area of Willow Oak Drive and Weeping Willow Drive after there were reports of shots being fired. Officers on the scene learned that no one was injured, but several cars were hit.

During this active investigation, the Chesapeake Police Department is asking any neighbors to report suspicious activity. Officers are also encouraging neighbors to review their residential security cameras for any footage that might help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. If a caller's tip leads to an arrest, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

