Chesapeake police, ATF investigating burglary at pawn and gun shop

Police said several firearms were stolen from the Chesapeake Pawn and Gun shop. The ATF is assisting police in the investigation.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a commercial burglary at a gun shop where several firearms were stolen early Saturday morning.

The burglary occurred at the Chesapeake Pawn and Gun shop in the 3300 block of South Military Highway.

Police responded sometime after 2:57 a.m. to an alarm at the gun shop.

Officers found evidence of forced entry into the business. No suspects were found at the scene.

Police said several firearms were stolen.

The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating this incident with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). 

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) in this burglary.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.

