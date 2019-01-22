CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say a man is in custody following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Chesapeake on Monday.

According to investigators, police attempted to pull over a black Nissan Altima around 4:17 p.m. at the intersection of Campostella Road and Border Road. The car failed to stop, and a pursuit began.

The chase ended a few minutes later at Military Highway and Heidi Drive, when the Altima struck an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store.

The driver, 35-year-old Heath Wade Briley, was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators said Briley hit the vehicle at the end of the pursuit on purpose, which stemmed from a domestic dispute that happened earlier in the day. Briley knew one of the occupants in the vehicle he allegedly struck.

Briley is charged with felony eluding police, driving on a suspended license, as well as assault and abduction charges which stemmed from the earlier domestic dispute.