PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Chesapeake police officers were chasing a suspect, who was trying to evade police, when the suspect rear-ended a motorcyclist on the Portsmouth side of the Midtown Tunnel.

Chesapeake police officers tried to stop a vehicle for traffic infractions on Tuesday around 4:58 p.m.

The driver of the car did not stop and a chase began. Chesapeake police chased the suspect into the cities of Norfolk and Portsmouth via the Western Freeway/Route 164.

As the suspect vehicle approached the Midtown Tunnel, the driver rear-ended a motorcycle and continued. Just before entering the tunnel, the male driver and two male passengers exited the car.

The driver was picked up by another vehicle while the two passengers were arrested and taken in to custody.

The chase is under investigation. The crash is being investigated by the Portsmouth Police Department.