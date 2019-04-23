PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Chesapeake police officers were chasing a suspect, who was trying to evade police, when the suspect rear-ended a motorcyclist, killing him, on the Portsmouth side of the Midtown Tunnel.

Chesapeake police officers tried to stop a vehicle for traffic infractions on Tuesday around 4:58 p.m.

The driver of the car did not stop and a chase began. Chesapeake police chased the suspect into the cities of Norfolk and Portsmouth via the Western Freeway/Route 164.

As the suspect vehicle approached the Midtown Tunnel, the driver rear-ended a motorcycle and continued. The crash killed the man driving the motorcycle.

Just before entering the tunnel, the male driver and two male passengers exited the car.

The driver was picked up by another vehicle while the two passengers were arrested and taken into custody.

Police identified the driver as De’monta Johnson,18, and the two passengers Deamon Richardson, 19, and Kei-Airra King, 22.

Deamon Richardson's Mug Shot

Chesapeake Sheriff's Office

Johnson is charged in Chesapeake for felony eluding and multiple traffic infractions once he is apprehended, police said. Portsmouth Police will pursue charges regarding the motorcycle crash on the Western Freeway.

Richardson is charged with Possession of Marijuana, Obstruction of Justice, and Leaving the scene of an accident.

King is charged with Obstruction of Justice and Leaving the scene of an accident.

The chase is under investigation. The crash is being investigated by the Portsmouth Police Department.