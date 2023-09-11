Chesapeake officers rescue injured bald eagle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An injured bald eagle may have a second chance at flight, thanks to two Chesapeake officers.
On Monday, Animal Control Officer Barlow and Police Officer M. Chappelle found the injured bird on Volvo Parkway, near Crossways Boulevard, according to a news release.
That's nearby the police department's 5th Precinct.
Officer Barlow was able to safely remove the eagle from the road, prioritizing its safety and well-being. Chesapeake Public Works also made sure the eagle was safe from cars until it could be safely rescued.
The Chesapeake Police Department transported the bald eagle to a wildlife rehabber, where it will have the chance to heal and "soar through the skies" once again.