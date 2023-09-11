Chesapeake officers rescue injured bald eagle

On Monday, Animal Control Officer Barlow and Police Officer M. Chappelle found the injured bird on Volvo Parkway, near Crossways Boulevard.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An injured bald eagle may have a second chance at flight, thanks to two Chesapeake officers.

On Monday, Animal Control Officer Barlow and Police Officer M. Chappelle found the injured bird on Volvo Parkway, near Crossways Boulevard, according to a news release.

That's nearby the police department's 5th Precinct.

Officer Barlow was able to safely remove the eagle from the road, prioritizing its safety and well-being. Chesapeake Public Works also made sure the eagle was safe from cars until it could be safely rescued.