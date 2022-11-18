Chesapeake police fight back against catalytic converter thefts

Police will engrave VIN numbers on resident's catalytic converters to deter thieves and help prosecution efforts.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A new plan to tackle catalytic converter theft across Hampton Roads begins on November 19.

The Chesapeake Police Department said this type of theft is ever-growing, and it's also a difficult one to prove.

"Just in this late spring, early summer we have seen 12 cases of thefts per day and likely that number is even higher," said Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department.

To deter criminals, officers will hold a "Tag A Cat" event on Saturday for all Chesapeake residents. There, officers will engrave a VIN number on residents' catalytic converters.

This way it can be both an obvious indicator for would-be thieves to leave the car alone and could also identify which converter belongs to which victim.

Kosinski said that all too often there isn't much police can do if there is no known victim.

"Even if we see a pile of converters there, if we don't have probable cause it can be difficult," Kosinski said.

"Because they are marked [it] will give us the investigative advantage for future investigations and prosecutions."

For victims of this crime, it can make a $1,000 or more difference.

"I will be paying just under $2,000 to fix my car," Kelly Woodruff said. "I had no idea until I got in my car and heard this very loud noise."

Woodruff told 13News Now her catalytic converter was probably stolen on November 13. Woodruff said that because the thieves stole from an older car, she will be paying the price completely out of pocket.

"I know I'm not the first to go through this, and it's just really unfortunate," she said.

Royce's Wrecker Service is partnering with Chesapeake Police Department to help lift resident's cars so they can engrave the VIN numbers.