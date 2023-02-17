x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chesapeake

Chesapeake police, firefighters respond to serious crash off Battlefield Blvd South

Firefighters extricated both occupants from the car. Both were taken to hospitals; one of the occupants was airlifted.
Credit: robsonphoto - stock.adobe.com
White dotted line on city asphalt road background.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Officers and firefighters in Chesapeake responded to a serious car crash Friday night.

The Chesapeake Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 1500 block of Battlefield Boulevard South just before 10 p.m.

Firefighters extricated both occupants from the car. Both were taken to hospitals; one of the occupants was airlifted.

The Chesapeake Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the circumstances of the crash.  

Officials are asking people to avoid this area while they investigate.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Walmart hiring positions at Chesapeake store months after deadly mass shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out