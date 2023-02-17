Chesapeake police, firefighters respond to serious crash off Battlefield Blvd South

Firefighters extricated both occupants from the car. Both were taken to hospitals; one of the occupants was airlifted.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Officers and firefighters in Chesapeake responded to a serious car crash Friday night.

The Chesapeake Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 1500 block of Battlefield Boulevard South just before 10 p.m.

Firefighters extricated both occupants from the car. Both were taken to hospitals; one of the occupants was airlifted.

The Chesapeake Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the circumstances of the crash.