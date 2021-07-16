Chesapeake police investigate murder in Campostella area of city

Officers said they were on Pond Lane in the Foundation Park neighborhood after they got a call about gunfire. They found a man shot inside of a home where he died.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police said they were in the Foundation Park neighborhood Friday after someone shot and killed a man.

Officers initially received a call about gunfire in the 2000 block of Pond Lane around 8:30 a.m. When they got to the area, they found a man inside a home who had been shot. He died there.

Investigators said they did not know who was responsible for the murder.

