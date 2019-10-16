CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a couple's murder-suicide.

On October 15 around 2 p.m., police were called to a home in the 400 block of Rutgers Avenue for a report of an injured person. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 48-year-old Vicki Thomas who was killed from apparent gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified and found in a home in the 2800 block of Southport Road.

Police went to Southport Road around 8 p.m. They tried to make contact with the suspect when a gunshot was heard inside the house.

When officers went into the home, they found 58-year-old Henry Thomas with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Thomas later died at a local hospital.

Chesapeake police said Vicki Thomas and Henry Thomas were married. It is believed that a domestic dispute that led to Thomas shooting and killing his wife and later taking his own life.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.