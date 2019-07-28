CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday morning.

Police responded around 8:53 a.m. to the 3400-block of West Landing Drive. Responding officers found a victim at the scene.

The person was pronounced dead by medics.

On Monday, the Chesapeake police said 49-year-old Stephen Haynes was charged with 2nd-degree murder. Officials said the incident was a domestic dispute.

The scene is still under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.