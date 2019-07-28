CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday morning.

Police responded around 8:53 a.m. to the 3400 block of West Landing Drive. Responding officers found a victim at the scene.

The person was pronounced dead by medics.

On Monday, the Chesapeake police said 49-year-old Stephen Haynes was charged with second-degree murder. Officials said the incident was a domestic dispute.

Neighbors said investigators stayed at the house from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

People in the neighborhood who did not want to be identified said the family impacted had lived there for nearly 30 years.

“This neighborhood is very old. There were only maybe five original people here. Some of them are still here, but that family was definitely one of them,” said a neighbor.

Neighbors said that they heard the news from an email update.

“The Nextdoor app was telling me that there was a homicide and that a suspect was in custody. That was a shock, nothing like this happens in this neighborhood,” said a neighbor.

The scene is still under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.