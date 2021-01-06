Chesapeake police officer arrested on rape, other charges

Investigators said Lt. Sean Maddox, who has been with the Chesapeake Police Department since 2008, faces eight charges, including Rape.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said one of its lieutenants was arrested and is facing several charges, including a rape charge.

Sean Maddox is charged with:

Abduction with the Intent to Defile

Rape

Forcible Sodomy (2 counts)

Threatening Bodily Harm (2 counts)

Stalking (2 counts)

The police department began investigating Maddox after it received a complaint against him earlier this year.

Detectives said they found probable cause to charge Maddox, and he was arrested on Tuesday.

Maddox has been with the department since February of 2008.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Maddox appeared via teleconference from Chesapeake Correctional Facility on Wednesday morning. His case was continued until Thursday.