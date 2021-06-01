Chesapeake Police officer arrested for rape, other charges

Sean Maddox is charged with abduction with the intent to defile, rape, 2 counts of forcible sodomy, 2 counts of threatening bodily harm, and 2 counts of stalking.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake Police lieutenant has been arrested, facing several charges.

Sean Maddox is charged with abduction with the intent to defile, rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of threatening bodily harm, and two counts of stalking.

The police department began investigating after receiving a complaint against Maddox earlier this year.

Detectives say they found probable cause to charge Maddox, and he was arrested on Tuesday.

Chesapeake Police say Maddox has been with the department since February of 2008.

The investigation remains ongoing.