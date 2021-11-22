Chesapeake police say missing woman with heart condition found

Hours after police released 43-year-old Jessica Cahill's picture, they said she had been located.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hours after the Chesapeake Police Department said it was trying to find a woman who had been missing for more than a month, officers said she had been located.

Jessica Cahill is 43 years old. Detectives said no one had heard from her since Oct. 16 when they released her picture and information Monday.

The police department sent an email at 9:50 a.m. that said she was missing. Four hours later, they sent an email to say Cahill no longer was missing.

Police said her disappearance was especially troublesome because Cahill has a heart condition that requires medication. There was concern she may not have been taking it.