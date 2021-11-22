Chesapeake police search for missing woman with heart condition

Officers said Jessica Cahill, 43, is known to spend time in the hotels on Western Branch Boulevard in Chesapeake and also could be in the Suffolk area.

Detectives with the Chesapeake Police Department said they are trying to find a woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Jessica Cahill is 43 years old. She is 5'3" and weighs approximately 167 pounds. Nobody has seen or heard from her since Oct. 16.

According to the police, she has a heart condition that requires medication that she may not be taking.

