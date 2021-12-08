Chesapeake police offering drivers turkeys instead of tickets

The Chesapeake Police Department is sharing an act of kindness on Dec. 10. They are giving out turkeys instead of tickets to drivers.

It's that time of year -- Chesapeake police are spreading acts of kindness across the city.

The Chesapeake Police Department is giving drivers a turkey instead of a ticket if they get pulled over on Friday, Dec. 10. This is entirely dependent on the circumstances of the traffic stop.

Police are working on this act of kindness with the help of citizen Rodney Foster, the Chesapeake Jubilee Committee, Chesapeake Crime Line, Kroger and many other sponsors.

It's the fourth year that Kroger has participated as a sponsor.