Chesapeake police officer arrested on forgery charge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested on felony forgery charges, the police department said Friday.

Investigators with the Chesapeake Police Dept. said Officer Skysha Nettles forged a public record and was suspended from the department Wednesday.

Nettles joined the department in April and is currently suspended without pay.