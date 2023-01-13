Chesapeake police officer arrested on forgery charge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested on felony forgery charges, the police department said Friday.
Investigators with the Chesapeake Police Dept. said Officer Skysha Nettles forged a public record and was suspended from the department Wednesday.
Nettles joined the department in April and is currently suspended without pay.
The investigation is still ongoing, but Chesapeake police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS in the APP store.