CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police and fire crews found a person dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of JB's Gallery of Girls on Sunday morning.
Police said officers responded around 8:59 a.m. to the 1900 block of North Battlefield Boulevard to a call of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
Emergency crews found the person dead in a vehicle in the nightclub's parking lot.
Chesapeake Det. Kahlil Pacheco said there are no signs the death was the result of a criminal act.
The scene is still under investigation.