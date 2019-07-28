CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police and fire crews found a person dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of JB's Gallery of Girls on Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded around 8:59 a.m. to the 1900 block of North Battlefield Boulevard to a call of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.

Emergency crews found the person dead in a vehicle in the nightclub's parking lot.

Chesapeake Det. Kahlil Pacheco said there are no signs the death was the result of a criminal act.

The scene is still under investigation.