CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Newport News man is facing numerous charges after troopers said he led police on a chase early Tuesday morning in Chesapeake.

According to Virginia State Police, around 4:30 a.m. a trooper was on Interstate 64 eastbound, west of Military Highway, when a 2009 Hyundai was clocked at 91 mph in a 55 mph work zone. The trooper attempted to pull over the Hyundai, but the driver refused and a pursuit began.

The driver lost control a short time later, hitting the jersey wall and guard rail at Yadkin Road. He was taken into custody without further incident.

State police learned the Hyundai had been stolen. The driver, 21-year-old Michael Jones, Junior, is charged with possession of stolen property, evade and eluding, possession of a firearm, reckless driving, and damage to state property (the jersey wall and guard rail).