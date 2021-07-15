Police pursuit in Chesapeake ends in a deadly crash

Police say a car fleeing from officers crashed into another vehicle in the Greenbrier section of the city. Two people in the other vehicle died.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people have died and several people are in custody after Chesapeake Police say a car fled from officers, eventually crashing into another vehicle in the Greenbrier section of the city.

According to Chesapeake PD, a car passed an officer at a high rate of speed on westbound I-64 shortly after 6 p.m. The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle for reckless driving, but the driver ignored the police lights and siren and continued onto the southbound Greenbrier Parkway.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle turned onto Crossways Boulevard and sped through the intersection at Crossways and Jarman Road, where it struck a Honda sedan.

One person inside the Honda died at the scene, while a second person in the Honda died after being taken to the hospital.

Police said that "several suspects were detained at the scene."

The incident remains under investigation at this time.