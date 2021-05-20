Chesapeake police search area in Western Branch for evidence of woman's murder

Officers said there would be a large police presence around part of Taylor Road as detectives investigated the killing of Laura Miles who had been reported missing.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said a large number of detectives and uniformed officers were in part of Western Branch Thursday as they looked for evidence in the murder of Laura Miles.

Miles, 61, was reported missing, and Monday afternoon, police asked for help finding her. Officers had located her vehicle, which was not near her home or where she worked. At the time, they said the area in which they found it was "in a location not normally frequented."

By Monday evening, police had found Miles murder in the 4600 block of Taylor Road, the area which they were searching Thursday.

Detectives said they believe Miles was targeted by her killer.