Chesapeake police search for missing man with Autism

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old man who has autism, according to officials.

Jacob Skeates was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday at his home, which is on the 1200 block of Chesapeake Avenue.

Jacob has brown hair, is roughly 5'8", and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue pajama shirt and gray pajama pants with characters on them.

Police did not say whether or not he was in danger.