Chesapeake police search for missing man with Autism

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old man who has autism, according to officials.
Jacob Skeates was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday at his home, which is on the 1200 block of Chesapeake Avenue.
Jacob has brown hair, is roughly 5'8", and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue pajama shirt and gray pajama pants with characters on them.
Police did not say whether or not he was in danger.
If you've seen him or have information about where he could be, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.