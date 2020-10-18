Chesapeake police searching for missing 29-year-old autistic woman

Jamile Johnay Hill was last seen Saturday night near the Greenbrier area on Grant Street. Hill is autistic and suffers from bipolar disorder.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police and Virginia State Police have issued a missing adult alert for a 29-year-old woman who went missing Saturday.

Jamile Johnay Hill was last seen around 8 p.m. near the Greenbrier area on Grant Street.

Hill is autistic and suffers from bipolar disorder.

She is 4 feet 8 inches and weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Hill was last seen wearing a red shirt with black shorts and black tennis shoes.