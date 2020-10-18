Chesapeake police searching for missing 29-year-old autistic woman

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police and Virginia State Police have issued a missing adult alert for a 29-year-old woman who went missing Saturday.
Jamile Johnay Hill was last seen around 8 p.m. near the Greenbrier area on Grant Street.
Hill is autistic and suffers from bipolar disorder.
She is 4 feet 8 inches and weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Hill was last seen wearing a red shirt with black shorts and black tennis shoes.
If you see Jamile Hill, call Chesapeake police at 757-382-6161.