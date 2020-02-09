Chesapeake Police searching for missing, endangered 19-year-old

Authorities said Cody Gile was last seen in Portsmouth on August 29. He's been known to sleep outside, and may have taken shelter in an unused boat.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is searching for a missing man that they consider endangered.

A release from the department said 19-year-old Cody Gile was last seen on King Street in Portsmouth on the night of August 29. He's from Chesapeake, but family members said he's known to visit the Churchland area of Portsmouth.

Gile is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. Police said he has slept outside before, and may choose to take shelter in an unused boat.

Police did not say why he is considered endangered.