Chesapeake police searching for teenager who fell into water from train trestle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are searching for a teenage boy who they said fell into water from a train trestle in Chesapeake Sunday night.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers went out to the 1000 block of Back Road after learning that the teenager had fallen from the railroad bridge. That was around 7:08 p.m.

As of Sunday night, officers and fire units were on the scene trying to locate the teenager. The incident is actively under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887, or they can submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP.