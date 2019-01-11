CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Shoppers, this alert's for you.

Chesapeake Police want to warn you about thieves looking to steal from you while you're shopping.

The department put out an alert on their Facebook page encouraging shoppers to make sure their bags and purses are secured or unopened while shopping.

They've received a number of reports about items being lifted from purses and bags at local stores. They say a suspect will distract you while their accomplice sifts through your bag and lifts items.

They've seen an increase in larcenies recently regarding this particular crime.

Also, they ask that while your vehicle is unattended during your shopping trip, please make sure to lock your doors.

