Chesapeake police warn public about gift card scam

So far, about 22 cases have been reported, according to police. Victims have purchased and sent suspects more than $55,000 in gift cards within a four-month period.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said it has seen an uptick in reports of residents being scammed involving the purchase of gift cards.

So far, about 22 cases have been reported, according to police. Victims have purchased and sent suspects more than $55,000 in gift cards within a four-month period.

Here's how the scam works: scammers convince their victims that they can avoid arrest if they pay a fine using gift cards. The victim purchases the gift card and gives the PIN number to the scammer.

In a news release, police said the caller will typically have a Middle Eastern accent; however, most scams will be via text and/or email.