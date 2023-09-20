Parents demand removal of Chesapeake PTA president, citing sex-offender spouse

Online court records show Ryan Earley pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2011 of taking indecent liberties with a child.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Concerned parents in Chesapeake are sounding the alarm about a registered sex offender they say is married to a local PTA president and has attended at least one school-related event.

In an email sent to 13News Now and an online petition signed by nearly 200 people, parents of students at Greenbrier primary and intermediate schools are lobbying for the removal of their Parent Teacher Association president.

The petition, which was created on Change.org September 12, alleges the PTA president is married to a tier-three sex offender. It also expresses concern over "the presence of someone associated with such serious criminal offenses within school leadership" and questions the PTA president's "ability to make sound decisions in ensuring student safety."

A concerned parent who reached out to 13News Now expressed similar concerns, identifying the PTA president and her spouse and claiming they both have attended school-related events where children are present. The parent also shared a picture that appears to show them both inside a school building.

A recent flyer sent home with students of Greenbrier Primary School lists Quiana Earley as the PTA president, which matches the name provided by concerned parents. A background check of public records connects her with Chesapeake resident Ryan Earley as a spouse.

13News Now reached out to Chesapeake Public Schools for comment, sharing the names of the PTA president and spouse and asking if school officials were aware of the petition.

In response, a CPS spokesperson acknowledged an incident: "This was an after hours event. Once alerted, we immediately notified the Chesapeake Police Department and sent a no trespass letter to the offender."

Ryan Earley is listed on Virginia's Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry as a tier-three sex offender. When 13News Now went to the address listed as his residence, a woman said "I have no comment" from behind the door.

Online records for Virginia Beach Circuit Court show Ryan Earley pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2011 of taking indecent liberties with a child and twice using a computer to solicit sex from persons under the age of 15.

In Virginia, tier-three sex offenses are the most severe. Among other restrictions, offenders of such crimes are prohibited from being at elementary or secondary schools, as well as school-related or school-sponsored activities.

The school spokesperson said CPS screens all school visitors during the instructional day through Raptor, a system that checks their IDs against the sex offender registry. However, at school-related events that happen after-hours, the division relies on administrators and school staff to monitor and alert authorities if a known registered sex offender is found on school grounds.

13News Now asked a Chesapeake Police Department spokesperson if the department had received any recent complaints about Ryan Earley. We were told to check with Virginia State Police, which handles the enforcement of the state's sex offender registry.

A state police spokeswoman said "The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is aware of the complaint concerning Ryan Earley and is looking into the matter."

When 13News Now asked the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office about Ryan Earley, the petition and parent concerns over his connection to the PTA president, a spokeswoman said the department could not comment on the situation at this time but would release a statement soon.