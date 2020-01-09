Chesapeake Public School district plans to bring some students back to school this month

Based on data about positive COVID-19 tests in the area, Chesapeake City Schools intends to bring specific students back as early as September 14.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake City Public School district has a big update to its return to school plan.

Some students might go back to the school buildings as soon as one week after the school year starts.

The first day of school is September 8, but starting September 14, it’s back to in-person school for some students in Chesapeake City schools.

To clarify, this is just for specific students. We're talking about ones who receive special education-related services that cannot happen virtually and level 1 and 2 English Learners.

Then by September 28, the district plans to bring back all first, second, and third-grade students who didn't choose to learn online for the full semester.

They'll be at the schools five days a week.

Parent Samantha Lester said she found out, at last night’s school board meeting.

“I am honestly very surprised. We did not see this coming,” said Lester.

She said her kids are in Chesapeake Public schools. Like some other parents, she chose to send them back online for the first semester.

For those who chose it, that return to school plan won’t change. However, she’s worried about the other students who chose to gradually go back in person and now will this month.

“The amount of community spread in Chesapeake does not support a return to [in-person] learning,” said Lester.

Teacher Jennifer Naparala is speaking independently from the district. She said, "I felt as though, none of the pleas that teachers and community members have been issuing to the school board over the last several weeks were heard at all.”

During a board meeting presentation, Chesapeake City School officials said they made this change because of a consistent downward trend of COVID-19 cases in the last month.

The district follows case positivity rates in the eastern region of Virginia, but the Virginia Department of Health shows Chesapeake had the highest week-long positivity rate among cities in Hampton Roads.

Naparala said teachers are putting their lives on the line.

“That is my career, and my livelihood and my passion,” she said.

Still, she said it’s not the right time to return, “I personally don’t think that it’s safe yet.”