Chesapeake Public School employees get first round of COVID-19 vaccine

Some of the first school employees walked out of Deep Creek High School Wednesday morning with a sense of hope after receiving their vaccine.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 700 Chesapeake Public School employees became the first staff members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Hampton Roads.

Chesapeake Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton said his staff worked closely with the Chesapeake Health Department to get the 1,400 vaccine doses by Wednesday to begin the process before 'Option One' students return to the classroom.

Kelly Bishop is a Physical Therapist with the school and travels around to help kids in the area. She said she struggled to get the vaccine as a healthcare worker, so the moment of finally getting her first dose was extra special.

“I'm very relieved, very emotional," said Bishop. "I've been very anxious about carrying out my job duties...until now."

Another worker, Orion Burke, is one of the orchestra teachers for a couple of the middle schools. He said he wanted to get the vaccine not only for himself but also for his family's health.

"I have a wife who is high risk with cystic fibrosis and a newborn baby at home...and my mom is diabetic..so I would hate to not have any chance of bringing something back to infect one of them, so even if it's not for me, then it's for them," explained Burke.

Dr. Jared Cotton said the next 700 doses to be administered will be Friday, Jan. 15.