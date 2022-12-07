Chesapeake Public Schools employee fired after 'inappropriate communications' with student

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An employee with Chesapeake Public Schools (CPS) was fired Friday for alleged inappropriate communications with a student, a spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now.
After being placed on administrative leave on Nov. 21, pending a Child Protective Services and Human Resources investigation, Tyler Ashnault was terminated on Dec. 2.
The school system didn't specify which school Ashnault worked at and didn't provide any further information since the situation involved personnel and a student.
"The safety of our students is our top priority, and Chesapeake Public Schools expects all employees to act with the utmost professionalism to provide a positive learning environment for all students," CPS Spokesperson Richie Babb told 13News Now.