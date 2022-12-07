Chesapeake Public Schools employee fired after 'inappropriate communications' with student

Tyler Ashnault's termination happened after being placed on administrative leave on Nov. 21 pending an investigation.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An employee with Chesapeake Public Schools (CPS) was fired Friday for alleged inappropriate communications with a student, a spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now.

After being placed on administrative leave on Nov. 21, pending a Child Protective Services and Human Resources investigation, Tyler Ashnault was terminated on Dec. 2.

The school system didn't specify which school Ashnault worked at and didn't provide any further information since the situation involved personnel and a student.