Chesapeake reconsiders making masks optional in school

The school board previously voted to make masks optional for students, starting January 3. School board members will re-evaluate that policy in a special meeting.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Public Schools is holding a special public meeting on Friday, where school board members are expected to re-evaluate the new mask policy it approved earlier this month.

That policy makes masks optional for students, starting January 3, 2022.

“If you choose to send your child to school with a mask, I support you,” school board member Christie New Craig said when the policy was voted on earlier in December. “But one person should not be able to choose for the next person.”

The optional mask move violates the Virginia Department of Health Commissioner’s public health order, which requires all K-12 students to mask up unless the CDC changes its guidelines.

“That order is in place until which time it is changed,” said school board member Dr. Patricia King, who voted against the new policy. “It has not been changed and we are obligated as elected officials to follow the law.”