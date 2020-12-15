Chesapeake Public Schools shifting to all-virtual learning after winter break

The all-virtual learning plan will be in place for two weeks after winter break ends.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Public Schools will be shifting all of its students to virtual learning after the holiday and new year's break.

Superintendent Jared Cotton made the recommendation to the school board at its meeting Monday night. The all-virtual learning plan will be in place for two weeks after winter break ends.

Following discussion, the school board voted 6-3 in favor of Cotton's recommendation. As it currently stands, Option 1 students would return to in-person learning beginning on January 19, 2021.

Besides discussing in-person learning, school officials are also talking about winter sports. Last week, the division put athletic practices on pause until school officials made a new plan for keeping players safe.

Important to note: Cotton reminds the public not every person in quarantine tested positive. He says many are placed in quarantine as a precaution after having close contact with someone who did test positive. #13NewsNow — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) December 15, 2020