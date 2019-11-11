CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Public Schools will be holding a teacher job fair on November 14.

The hiring event will be at Great Bridge Middle School located at 441 Battlefield Boulevard S. between 4:30 p.m. until 6:50 p.m.

The district is looking for teachers to fill current vacancies and fall 2020 teaching positions. Interested candidates will have an opportunity to meet with principals and review the competitive benefits package offered to employees.

Chesapeake Public Schools said this opportunity will also help candidates discover what it means to “Inspire, Engage, and Empower” as part of the CPS educational family.

Registration for the event is required. Click here for more information, or contact Mindy Green at mindy.green@cpschools.com or 757-547-0001.