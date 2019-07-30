CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Later this week, you can interview to work for Chesapeake Public Schools.

There will be a job fair at the Virginia Employment Commission Office on George Washington Highway in Portsmouth. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 1 and go until 1:30 p.m.

The school district needs bus drivers, cafeteria and custodial workers. Make sure to bring your resume.

A second job fair will be held Wednesday, August 7 at the same time and place.

For more information, call 757-547-0001 or visit Chesapeake Public Schools' website.