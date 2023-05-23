Chesapeake church raises $15K to help some seniors with their tax bills

Thirteen people received help paying real estate tax bills that piled up from The Mount church.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake city council members are considering extending tax deadlines at their Tuesday night meeting. City staff said it’s due to a delay in personal property taxes after an equipment issue.

The payment deadline is currently set for June 5, but city council members will consider a June 30 deadline extension.

That’s not the only bill due soon. Fourth-quarter real estate tax bills are too. But on Tuesday, a house of worship in Great Bridge had a special surprise for a group of senior community members.

“I always say the mark of a community is how they take care of their seniors,” said Bishop Kim Brown.

Thirteen people received help paying real estate tax bills that piled up from The Mount Church.

“This has been a blessing,” said Chesapeake resident Sharon Bremner. “It’s something I have been praying about for a long time.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Chesapeake resident Sabrina Brown. “I am still in shock.”

Bishop Brown said he brought the idea to his congregation, and they quickly raised $15,000.

“We try to be very very impactful in the community,” The Mount pastor said. “That day kind of surprised me. I thought it would take a couple of Sundays. In fact, it really took one Sunday. One service.”

Chesapeake Commissioner of Revenue Victoria Proffitt said she gave Brown a list of people who needed the gift the most.

“These seniors are elderly, and this gift is going to mean so much to them,” Proffitt said.

The boost comes when personal property taxes are also due in the city.

“This is an incredible miracle from God,” said Chesapeake resident Joyce Pryor.

For Sabrina and Dennis Brown, health issues have stacked up along with their bills.

“Kidneys failed, heart failure, diabetic... like an old truck, I fix one thing and something else is broken,” Dennis explained.

Both said this surprise allows them to breathe a little easier.

“I’ve become so grateful and redeemed in humanity and life, you know,” Sabrina said.