Chesapeake receives $3 million to build community pool

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott presented city leaders with federal funds to help build an aquatic facility at the Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Community Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A project that’s years in the making could soon make a splash in South Norfolk.

“Hampton Roads is surrounded by water," said Delegate Cliff Hayes. "Why wouldn’t we want them to learn how to swim.”

For years, Chesapeake has operated without a community pool, and plans for one had stalled.

“Having heard from our community for several years that a public swimming pool are very important and Chesapeake has none," Mayor Rick West said. "Our council has decided to move forward to make it a top priority.”

Now, city leaders are pushing forward to make their first aquatic facility a reality. That means securing the funds to get the $20 million project started.

The project to bring @AboutChesapeake’s first community pool is getting a big chunk of cash this morning.@BobbyScott is delivering a $3 million check to city leaders to build the aquatic facility at the Cuffee Community Center.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/u5YfgsyB7r — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) August 3, 2023

“It’s a fulfillment on what many perceived as a promise made long ago,” West said.

West said the city already received $9 million from state lawmakers and the city will come up with the rest.

Thursday morning, Congressman Bobby Scott delivered a $3 million check to help with the cost. Scott said this facility will provide a place for children to play and aid in gun violence prevention. He said it will also offer critical lessons to families.

“Drowning is the leading cause of death particularly amongst young children," Scott said. "This will let them learn the life-saving skills.”

City leaders are already discussing the building designs – getting inspiration from other community pools in Hampton Roads. Deputy City Manager Brian Solis said the facility will have an 8-lane competitive pool, splash pad, water playground, diving well and bench seating for instruction. Solis said it will also include family bathrooms and changing areas. They’re eager to see the community’s years-long request come to life

“The greatest day will be the day when we see the first child jump in the water,” West said.