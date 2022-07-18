Some Chesapeake residents say recycling bins at drop-off sites are overflowing. Here's why.

After a rollercoaster of curbside pick-up problems, Chesapeake residents can only use a private service or drop off their items at certain locations.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake residents say they are trying to keep up with the changes in the city's recycling rules.

"At first it was fine, but then it got sort of cumbersome," said Barrie Messinger, who was dropping off cardboard Monday afternoon.

"It was the back-and-forth that was kind of confusing and frustrating," said Billie Kasmark, who identifies as a recycling enthusiast.

If you want to recycle in the City of Chesapeake, one of the options is to drop your recyclables off at various sites across the city.

However, some residents say they are noticing those bright green bins are filled to the brim for days at a time.

"The week that this opened, my neighbor had said it was overflowing," said Messinger. "I figured that was probably from the backlog because people were holding onto their recycling for several weeks at that point."

A spokesperson for the City of Chesapeake said city workers didn't expect to see such a high demand from residents right away. He said workers are now trying to figure out which sites are seeing the most loads, so they can provide more dumpsters or pick-up times.

Kasmark and Messinger said they just want one thing from city leaders to help keep their neighborhoods and the environment clean.

"Most people want to do the right thing, but they don't necessarily have the time or capacity to go out of their way," said Messinger. "So, if the easier we can make it to recycle for people, the more will participate."

Kasmark said while city leaders work to make it more convenient, it's also up to the residents to follow the recycling rules to keep the Chesapeake clean.

"It can't work without us, without the citizens. We have to do our part," she said. "So, the city's got their part and hopefully they do their part, but citizens also have to help and pitch in."

A spokesperson for the City of Chesapeake said officials are working closely with contractors to empty the bins as quickly as possible. An extra dumpster was also added to a couple of locations to help manage the high demand.