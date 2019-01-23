CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation Gala will take place Saturday, Jan. 26.

The gala — from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Chesapeake Conference Center — will raise money this year to help support its Interventional Neurology Suite.

In addition to raising money, this year's theme is Ultimate Tailgate & Tuxedos — and attendees are encouraged to get creative and combine their favorite sports team with a black tie outfit.

There will be a raffle with the top prize that includes two tickets to Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Only 400 tickets will be sold, and the winner doesn't need to be present to win. All raffle tickets are $100 each.

To purchase tickets for the gala — $250 each or $400 per couple — visit www.chesapeakegala.com or call the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation office at 757-312-6314.

