Chesapeake Regional Healthcare helps vaccinate minority communities

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the groups will provide 2,000 scheduled vaccines. They'll serve people who are over the age of 65 and otherwise qualify for Phase 1b.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is launching a new campaign to get minorities vaccinated.

The health group has teamed up with the Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors to make sure those who want the shot get it.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the groups will provide 2,000 scheduled vaccines. They'll serve people who are over the age of 65 and otherwise qualify for Phase 1b.

Chesapeake Regional's president and CEO said communities like South Norfolk are seeing a disproportionately high rate of hospitalizations and deaths among Black residents.

“It is imperative that we make efforts within high-risk communities like South Norfolk as the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among its Black residents and persons of color are disproportionately higher than other races,” Reese Jackson said in a news release.

If you need to sign up to get placed on the waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine, you'll now need to go through the state.

Registration will open through the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday. The point is to create a centralized database and clear up any confusion.