Chesapeake reports first coronavirus-related death in the city

“We mourn the loss of a member of our Chesapeake family due to this threatening pandemic. Our deep condolences to his family and friends,” said Chesapeake Health Director Dr. Nancy Welch in a news release. “This death and the other cases we are seeing in our city is a reminder of how important it is to be vigilant preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Everyone needs to do their part so we can stop the virus and go back to our normal lives.”