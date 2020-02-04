Chesapeake reports first coronavirus-related death in the city

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Health Department reports a resident has died due to COVID-19.
The victim, a man in his 80s, reportedly had underlying conditions and the cause of death was respiratory failure. The case appears to be travel related.
The person had been previously reported by the health department as having COVID-19.
“We mourn the loss of a member of our Chesapeake family due to this threatening pandemic. Our deep condolences to his family and friends,” said Chesapeake Health Director Dr. Nancy Welch in a news release. “This death and the other cases we are seeing in our city is a reminder of how important it is to be vigilant preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Everyone needs to do their part so we can stop the virus and go back to our normal lives.”
To date, 31 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chesapeake, and at least 35 people have died from the illness in Virginia.
Wednesday's death is the first reported in the city.