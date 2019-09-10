CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake is beginning the Request for Proposal process for a new multipurpose stadium.

Nothing is set in stone just yet but Director of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Mike Barber said this puts the city one step closer to making a new multipurpose stadium, a reality.

“We’re going to be putting out an RFP to a bunch of different architects and vendors to see who’s interested in helping us in the process,” Barber said. “The next step would be to get citizen input and get their thoughts on location, sizes, what amenities should be included within the stadium.”

Barber said the multipurpose stadium is a partnership between the school district and the city – to host school athletic events as well as larger national championships.

Oscar Smith High School principal Paul Joseph said student-athletes would “really reap the rewards”.

He said in a statement: “…Not only could the stadium be used for local high school sporting events like football, field hockey, soccer, and much more. It would also mean we could host regional and state sporting events.”

Barber explained: “Each of the high schools has their own stadium, but they’re very old. Infrastructure is in need of repair, in many places they don’t meet ADA requirements with accessibility. Some of them have been condemned with some mold issues.”

He said multipurpose stadiums can cost around $50 million, but they’re not looking to spend that much.

“Around $25 million is what we’re looking at, estimating at this time,” Barber said. “Until we get all the citizen input, with the comments and the amenities that they would want included, it would be hard to get a concrete number at this time.”

Reactions from citizens are mixed, some say it’s a great idea, but others aren’t convinced.

Chesapeake resident Barbara said she supports it.

“Oh yes, I would support it. Most definitely. I think it would be a good idea to give the kids something to do,” she said. “My son was an all-state wrestler in Virginia Beach at one time so most definitely I support it to the highest. I have two babies in school now, hopefully, be getting them in sports also. So I think it would be a good idea.”

Another man, Tyler said he was worried about traffic issues the stadium could bring.

“Traffic around here is bad enough already. I don’t think it would be beneficial to the area, regardless of the income that it could bring in,” he said. “I love sports and I love traveling to events, but I also know the traffic that comes with trying to leave those things so, as long as they can get that figured out, I think it would be a good idea.”