People smell smoke, hear crackling as fire burns home in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people had to evacuate their home in Camelot after it caught on fire Friday morning.

A spokesman for Chesapeake Fire Department said the people who lived there called for help around 10:30 a.m., after they started smelling smoke and hearing a crackling sound in their attic. The people left the house in the 3200 block of Moat Ln. after the smoke detectors went off.

It took firefighters about six minutes to get to the house, and when they reached it, there were flames coming out of its roof.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. It was under control by 11:04 a.m.

The fire department determined the fire to be accidental.