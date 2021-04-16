Chesapeake apartment fire displaces two families

The fire broke out in an apartment building late Thursday night in the Bowers Hill section of the city.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two families need a place to stay following an apartment fire in the Bowers Hill section of Chesapeake, firefighters said.

Crews were called to the 4000 block of Sail Court around 11:13 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a fire had broken out in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment. They were able to bring the fire under control within minutes.

Everyone got out of the building safely beforehand, and no injuries are reported.

One adult and three children from the apartment where the fire broke out are displaced. Additionally, two adults and two children from the apartment below also were displaced due to water damage. The Red Cross is assisting both families.