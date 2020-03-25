Chesapeake salon owner donates thousands of gloves to local hospitals

Ash Fortis saw an opportunity to help local hospitals dealing with a nitrile glove shortage because of the coronavirus pandemic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Ash Fortis has a huge following on Instagram: more than 200,000 people. So, when the Chesapeake salon owner speaks up, people listen.

“I’m a person who likes big gestures,” said Fortis, owner of XO Hair Lab off of Volvo Parkway. “But I know that one box will make a big difference.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Fortis started hearing about a shortage of nitrile gloves at local hospitals. Unlike latex disposable gloves -- which are made from natural rubber -- nitrile gloves are synthetic, which helps prevent rubber allergies.

Fortis realized she had a healthy stock of nitrile gloves at her salon, so helping the hospitals by donating them was an easy decision.

“Hairstylists... have a huge opportunity to make a big difference,” said Fortis.

She put together a haul of boxes totaling more than 1,650 pairs of gloves, then she dropped them off at Sentara Princess Anne, Sentara Virginia Beach General and the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk.

She continues to gather more supplies and supporters to donate even more.

Fortis hopes to start a national movement, too, calling on all salon owners to donate their nitrile gloves and switch to reusable gloves.