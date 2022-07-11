Who's running for Chesapeake School Board? 13 candidates race for 5 seats

A separate, special election race is also underway for one seat on Chesapeake School Board

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake voters are about to elect new members for their school board.

At the top of several key issues for the City of Chesapeake is teacher pay, school security and parental rights.

There are 13 new faces all vying for the five seats available on Chesapeake's School Board.

At 19 years old, Blaizen Bloom is the youngest candidate, and said his strength comes from understanding both current students and the effects of the pandemic.

"I experienced this. I understand these issues and how these issues have always existed but only got worse, and I have solutions to address them," said Bloom. "I want to help my brother's generation, and every generation after that."

Bradley Moore said he also wants to help and hear from Chesapeake students.

If elected, he said he will push for more student representation and is the only candidate to represent South Norfolk.

"I can bring certain cultural aspects from our section of the city to benefit the rest of this city, and that's one of the biggest keys: having adequate representation," said Moore.

Former Chesapeake Teacher and Assistant Principal Brittany Walker said her experience in administration will help her if elected to Chesapeake School Board.

She said she will focus on compromise and make sure to listen to each person who approaches the school board.

"I know quite frankly what conversations need to be had, and what questions need to be asked in order to continue to strengthen our safety and security," said Walker.

Gayle Gilmore said she also draws from years of experience. As a retired Chesapeake guidance counselor of 16 years, Gilmore said she will put students first.

"The priority is what is best for the children," said Gilmore. "That's my slogan; it's all about the children."

Running as an Independent, Jennifer Economy said she will be asking the big questions. If elected, Economy said she is a parent advocate and will focus on transparency.

"I realize that we don't get a second chance in raising our kids, so if I am elected I am going to work on rebuilding trust," said Economy.

John McCormick, a business attorney and Chesapeake parent, said he wants to shape the schools his children go to.

McCormick also served on the Chesapeake Planning Commission for five years.

"The better quality of education we can give - the better leaders we are going to have, the better business owners we are going to have, and decades from now we will have a better city," said McCormick. "It all starts with education."

Kim Scott also said she draws inspiration from her children. Scott is a diagnostic medical sonographer and a former PTA president.

Scott said she is running to be a voice for Virginia's families.

"I have children in the public school system. I have skin in the game, and I care about our education system and the future of our children.

Chesapeake parent, Kimberly Alameda, said she wants to be a voice for all parents who have been frustrated over the years.

Alameda said she is seeking changes on the school board, and it starts with transparency.

"It's about high time that we had someone like us representing us," said Alameda. "There's gotta be a ton of other parents and people in our city who feel that way as well, and I want to be their voice."

Jared Miller, a disabled military veteran, said he is running to be a public servant.

Miller said if elected he will work on transparency and parental rights.

"I genuinely want to work for the people and for the community and figure out exactly what they need through discourse, through dialogue," said Miller.

Malia Huddle, a retired school counselor of more than 30 years, said she is in constant contact with what teachers need.

If elected, Huddle said she will focus on teacher pay and student's experiences.

"My goal is to be a part of the solution to help our children in Chesapeake Public Schools and our students and our educators," said Huddle.

Mike Lamonea, a previous executive leader with Homeland security said he is running with the children in mind.

Lamonea said he will be bolstering school security for his children and all Chesapeake students if he is elected.

"I call it thoughtful leadership, thoughtful leadership is definitively what I will bring to the table with great American values," said Lamonea.

Shirley Auguste provided 13News Now with this statement:

"I worked my way up from a teacher's assistant to being a school principal. As a product of the system, I want to make sure we don't lose the great things that have taken place. We have a public school system that should be providing quality education for all the children Chesapeake."

There is also a special election on the ballot in Chesapeake for a single seat. Jeremy Rodden, Brenda Johnson, and Norman Pool are all vying for the vote.

Rodden is the only one to run who has experience as a Chesapeake teacher.

Rodden said he has three children who go to Chesapeake public schools and said he will be a voice for both educators and students.

"As an educator, I know what the challenges are being in classrooms 2022. It's a different world for educators and for parents then it was 3 years ago, let alone 20 or 30 years ago," said Rodden.

Brenda Johnson said she also draws from her experience but pulls it directly from the school board.

Johnson served eight years on Chesapeake's school board and said if she is elected she will focus on school security and expand elective courses.

"I can start in January doing what we are supposed to be doing. The other people it'll take them almost a year to figure out what is best for Chesapeake Public Schools," said Johnson.

Norman Pool, a retired paramedic and former member of the Navy Reserve, said if he is elected he will focus on Virginia's learning loss.

Pool said there is a lot of ground to cover, and he wanted to show students other career-driven paths.

"Being able to watch people become successful in their careers and by changing their life in the educational process I think I bring that to the board and do the same thing -- help these kids become more successful," said Pool.

A fourth candidate in the Chesapeake special election, Dana Charles Cormier, dropped out of the race earlier this year because of his health. However, his name should still appear on the ballot.