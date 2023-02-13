Chesapeake School Board members could change facility use policies in wake of Satan Club requests

The controversial program draws a divide in the community, after applications sent by The Satanic Temple to hold monthly meetings at a Chesapeake school.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Conversations about an After School Satan Club (ASSC) in Chesapeake are prompting school administrators to rethink policies for facility use.

Since late last year, the school board has received mixed reviews about the proposed program. Members listened to a slew of public commenters in December 2022 -- Many of whom expressed opposition, with some in favor.

On Monday night, a handful or so of speakers touched on their thoughts concerning ASSC in front of the board.

Volunteers for The Satanic Temple previously told 13News Now they wanted to offer students a "viable" alternative in response to the evangelical Good News Club.

"One that is a fun, safe place where they can learn about the natural world and be themselves," a member of The Satanic Temple stated in her opinion.

ASSC organizers have said that while they are part of a religious organization, they are not interested in having theological discussions

"As they masquerade as marketers of science and justice," one Chesapeake resident said.

At least two applications went out late last year, requesting ASSC hold monthly meetings at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake.

"If this club meets, I plan on removing my daughter from the school and finding a private alternative," said one parent, who mentioned also being part of a prayer group opposed to the ASSC.

So far, however, the controversial club has not yet met at the school.

"We did provide some security requirements that we put in place. As far as I'm concerned, that was not accepted," said Chesapeake Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton, who stopped short of mentioning any other outcomes of his safety assessment in wake of the ASSC's applications for facility use.

Moreover, a Norfolk mother said her young son had a "fantastic" time at the January meeting, eating pizza and making arts & crafts. However, she could not tell 13News Now information on dates, times, or places.

"We have always required rental fees, in particular, if it requires additional staff. For example, custodial staff or security personnel," Dr. Cotton said. "What we have done here is we've tried to provide more clarity."

Clarity, such as who needs to pay rental fees for school facility use. Proposed changes to policies mark groups who are school-sponsored, school-affiliated, or government units exempt. However, nonprofits under a religious, charitable, cultural or youth category would need to pay facility fees.

The list of presented changes outlined a requirement for a CPS custodian. Additionally, an event supervisor may be assigned.