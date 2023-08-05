Chesapeake school board updates policy to allow for armed security officers

Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton emphasized that there would a "strenuous" process in place for those applying to serve in this capacity.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — School board members voted Monday evening to change policies, now allowing school security officers who work for Chesapeake Public Schools to be armed.

School division leaders stressed that the change will not be immediate. However, they see this as an additional measure to improve safety.

Before Monday evening, only school resource officers or SROs employed by the Chesapeake Police Department could carry weapons on property.

School security officers or SSOs at Chesapeake Public Schools are hired by the board.

"The decision that was made this evening was to really allow for school security officers, who are our employees, to potentially be armed [...] It's important for me to say that they are not proposing we arm the current employees we have in that position, it's looking at hiring additional employees who could potentially be armed, mostly to serve our elementary schools," said Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton.

PREVIOUS STORY | Chesapeake School Board discusses metal detectors and possibly arming School Security Officers

Dr. Cotton emphasized that there would a "strenuous" process in place for those applying to serve in this capacity.

"They would have to be highly trained and vetted by the Chesapeake Police Department, they would also have to be retired law enforcement in the last 10 years, among other things," he said.

Adara Mears, a student at Great Bridge Middle School, said she would be OK with seeing armed SSOs.

"It would be kind of a good thing because of all the crazy stuff that's been happening in the U.S. with all the guns, violence and stuff like that, especially in schools," said Adara.

Grandparent and veteran Dawn Greeves said she is against the board's latest move.

"I think it's just compounding the problem. I don't think we're getting to the root of the problem," said Greeves, who expressed desire to focus on other solutions.

"I'm not comfortable going in a place where people are armed. So, can you imagine a child? I think that would be a stressful situation," she added.

Dr. Cotton told reporters Monday evening that it boils down to trying to have more professionals on the ground.

"Serving our elementary schools in particular. Tonight, was a critical step in moving in that direction," he said.

The division recently received funding for 25 additional school security officers. Dr. Cotton said those positions have been posted and they are working to fill them.

The superintendent also said they are also in the middle of a pilot program for metal detectors and weapons detection systems. Before making a possible investment division-wide, administrators are testing them out at an elementary, middle and high school.